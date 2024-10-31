Flare Staked Ether (FLRETH) Tokenomics
flrETH is a Flare-native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to Flare users and builders. By minting flrETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving Flare. flrETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use flrETH in DeFi on Flare as you normally would.
flrETH has been live since October 31st, 2024, and has surpassed over $3M TVL — becoming one of the largest assets on Flare.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLRETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLRETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
