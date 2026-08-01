FlapVault Price Today

The live FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) price today is $ 0, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current 蝴蝶金库 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 蝴蝶金库.

FlapVault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,493.47, with a circulating supply of 535.81M 蝴蝶金库. During the last 24 hours, 蝴蝶金库 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 蝴蝶金库 moved +0.12% in the last hour and -6.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.49K$ 14.49K $ 14.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.05K$ 27.05K $ 27.05K Circulation Supply 535.81M 535.81M 535.81M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FlapVault is $ 14.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 蝴蝶金库 is 535.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.05K.