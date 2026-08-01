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The live FlapVault price today is 0 USD.蝴蝶金库 market cap is 14,493.47 USD. Track real-time 蝴蝶金库 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live FlapVault price today is 0 USD.蝴蝶金库 market cap is 14,493.47 USD. Track real-time 蝴蝶金库 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About 蝴蝶金库

蝴蝶金库 Price Info

What is 蝴蝶金库

蝴蝶金库 Official Website

蝴蝶金库 Tokenomics

蝴蝶金库 Price Forecast

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FlapVault Price (蝴蝶金库)

Unlisted

1 蝴蝶金库 to USD Live Price:

$0.00002708
$0.00002708$0.00002708
-0.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:33:51 (UTC+8)

FlapVault Price Today

The live FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) price today is $ 0, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current 蝴蝶金库 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 蝴蝶金库.

FlapVault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,493.47, with a circulating supply of 535.81M 蝴蝶金库. During the last 24 hours, 蝴蝶金库 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 蝴蝶金库 moved +0.12% in the last hour and -6.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Market Information

$ 14.49K
$ 14.49K$ 14.49K

--
----

$ 27.05K
$ 27.05K$ 27.05K

535.81M
535.81M 535.81M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FlapVault is $ 14.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 蝴蝶金库 is 535.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.05K.

FlapVault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.12%

-0.53%

-6.61%

-6.61%

FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FlapVault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FlapVault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FlapVault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FlapVault to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.53%
30 Days$ 0-0.88%
60 Days$ 0+20.98%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for FlapVault

FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 蝴蝶金库 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FlapVault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FlapVault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 蝴蝶金库 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FlapVault Price Prediction.

What is FlapVault (蝴蝶金库)

FlapVault (also known as Flap the Vault or Butterfly Smart Vault)

FlapVault is not a standalone token project, but rather a customizable tax vault template system that allows projects to enable taxation when launching tokens on the Flap platform and automate the routing of tax revenue to a custom vault.

This mechanism, known as the "anti-market crash + tax revenue reuse" strategy, helps projects maintain chart stability and attract more holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemChinese MemeMeme

About FlapVault

What is the current price of FlapVault?

FlapVault is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of -0.53% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of FlapVault is £, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of 蝴蝶金库 today?

The market capitalization sits at £10682.6276683597200000, placing the asset at rank #6932 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is FlapVault's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with 蝴蝶金库.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 535809396.46627784 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does FlapVault fall under?

FlapVault is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact 蝴蝶金库's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables 蝴蝶金库 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FlapVault

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:33:51 (UTC+8)

FlapVault (蝴蝶金库) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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