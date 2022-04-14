Flappy (FLAPPY) Information

MATT FURIE'S MOST PERSONAL CREATION FLAPPY, the coin, is a cryptocurrency project launched in the ethereum network. yes, the very network that has long been chastised for exorbitant fees and even higher gas prices. but it is the second biggest digital asset in the world, and it is a place that is very special to many people. Millionaires have been made here. billionaires even. it has its own culture. it has its own rules. it can sometimes be unforgiving. it can sometimes seem unwelcoming. but once you get the feel of things, you'll immediately discover that there's nothing in the world like it!