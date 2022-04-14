Flappy (FLAPPY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Flappy (FLAPPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Flappy (FLAPPY) Information

MATT FURIE'S MOST PERSONAL CREATION FLAPPY, the coin, is a cryptocurrency project launched in the ethereum network. yes, the very network that has long been chastised for exorbitant fees and even higher gas prices. but it is the second biggest digital asset in the world, and it is a place that is very special to many people. Millionaires have been made here. billionaires even. it has its own culture. it has its own rules. it can sometimes be unforgiving. it can sometimes seem unwelcoming. but once you get the feel of things, you'll immediately discover that there's nothing in the world like it!

Official Website:
https://www.flappythebat.xyz/

Flappy (FLAPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flappy (FLAPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 162.01K
$ 162.01K$ 162.01K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00000038483
$ 0.00000038483$ 0.00000038483

Flappy (FLAPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Flappy (FLAPPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLAPPY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLAPPY's tokenomics, explore FLAPPY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.