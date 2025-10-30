Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00527345 24H High $ 0.00676729 All Time High $ 0.02405088 Lowest Price $ 0.00218454 Price Change (1H) +1.68% Price Change (1D) -13.15% Price Change (7D) +70.31%

Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) real-time price is $0.00537888. Over the past 24 hours, FYI traded between a low of $ 0.00527345 and a high of $ 0.00676729, showing active market volatility. FYI's all-time high price is $ 0.02405088, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00218454.

In terms of short-term performance, FYI has changed by +1.68% over the past hour, -13.15% over 24 hours, and +70.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 532.91K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.38M Circulation Supply 99.08M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flagship by Virtuals is $ 532.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYI is 99.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.38M.