FixMe AI ($FIX) is the first AI-powered, token-gated self-improvement platform, merging artificial intelligence, crypto, and personal growth into one ecosystem. Guided by the mission of progress, not perfection, it delivers personalized plans, daily tools, and continuous motivation through its evolving AI coach, Fixie.

Holders unlock exclusive access to tailored guidance, habit tracking, and milestone-based rewards, turning health and wellness into an engaging Web3 experience. With FixMe AI, every step forward is celebrated and incentivized - where personal growth meets blockchain innovation.