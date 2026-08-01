FixedCoin Price Today

The live FixedCoin (FIX) price today is $ 1.87, with a 7.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.87 per FIX.

FixedCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,671.47, with a circulating supply of 9.99K FIX. During the last 24 hours, FIX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.88, while the all-time low was $ 1.26.

In short-term performance, FIX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +23.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 161.65.

FixedCoin (FIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.67K$ 18.67K $ 18.67K Volume (24H) $ 161.65$ 161.65 $ 161.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.67K$ 18.67K $ 18.67K Circulation Supply 9.99K 9.99K 9.99K Total Supply 9,993.545194 9,993.545194 9,993.545194

The current Market Cap of FixedCoin is $ 18.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 161.65. The circulating supply of FIX is 9.99K, with a total supply of 9993.545194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.67K.