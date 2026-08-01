Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live FixedCoin price today is 1.87 USD.FIX market cap is 18,671.47 USD. Track real-time FIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live FixedCoin price today is 1.87 USD.FIX market cap is 18,671.47 USD. Track real-time FIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About FIX

FIX Price Info

What is FIX

FIX Whitepaper

FIX Official Website

FIX Tokenomics

FIX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FixedCoin Logo

FixedCoin Price (FIX)

Unlisted

1 FIX to USD Live Price:

$1.87
$1.87$1.87
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FixedCoin (FIX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:33:21 (UTC+8)

FixedCoin Price Today

The live FixedCoin (FIX) price today is $ 1.87, with a 7.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.87 per FIX.

FixedCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,671.47, with a circulating supply of 9.99K FIX. During the last 24 hours, FIX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.88, while the all-time low was $ 1.26.

In short-term performance, FIX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +23.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 161.65.

FixedCoin (FIX) Market Information

$ 18.67K
$ 18.67K$ 18.67K

$ 161.65
$ 161.65$ 161.65

$ 18.67K
$ 18.67K$ 18.67K

9.99K
9.99K 9.99K

9,993.545194
9,993.545194 9,993.545194

The current Market Cap of FixedCoin is $ 18.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 161.65. The circulating supply of FIX is 9.99K, with a total supply of 9993.545194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.67K.

FixedCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 11.88
$ 11.88$ 11.88

$ 1.26
$ 1.26$ 1.26

+0.01%

-7.46%

+23.82%

+23.82%

FixedCoin (FIX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FixedCoin to USD was $ -0.13947088159143206.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FixedCoin to USD was $ -0.3160920840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FixedCoin to USD was $ +0.0305079280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FixedCoin to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.13947088159143206-7.46%
30 Days$ -0.3160920840-16.90%
60 Days$ +0.0305079280+1.63%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for FixedCoin

FixedCoin (FIX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FIX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FixedCoin (FIX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FixedCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FixedCoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FIX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FixedCoin Price Prediction.

What is FixedCoin (FIX)

FixedCoin (FIX) is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency that operates on its own independent blockchain, forked from Bitcoin Core v29. The project utilizes the SHA-256 hashing algorithm combined with the ASERT (Absolutely Scheduled Exponentially Rising Targets) difficulty adjustment mechanism, which provides more responsive and stable block times compared to traditional difficulty algorithms. FixedCoin features a strictly limited maximum supply of 10,000 coins, making it one of the most supply-constrained cryptocurrencies in existence. The network targets 10-minute block intervals and implements a halving schedule to gradually reduce block rewards over time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About FixedCoin

How much is FixedCoin worth right now?

FixedCoin is currently trading at £1.3783113181200000, with a price movement of -7.46% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FIX going up or down today?

FIX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Work (PoW) ecosystem.

How popular is FixedCoin today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FIX.

What makes FixedCoin different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Work (PoW) category and built on the -- network, FIX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FIX exists in the market?

There are 9993.28474242 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is FixedCoin's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £8.7563307268800000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.9287017437600000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FixedCoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:33:21 (UTC+8)

FixedCoin (FIX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about FixedCoin

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2538
$0.2538$0.2538

-7.03%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01233
$0.01233$0.01233

+4.58%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.031718
$0.031718$0.031718

-11.13%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07280
$0.07280$0.07280

-5.24%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00147
$0.00147$0.00147

+206.25%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.7572
$0.7572$0.7572

+21.67%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0003402
$0.0003402$0.0003402

+36.08%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.004300
$0.004300$0.004300

-1.26%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00600
$0.00600$0.00600

+2.91%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?