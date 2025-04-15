Fitmint Price (FITT)
The live price of Fitmint (FITT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.01K USD. FITT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fitmint Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fitmint price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 574.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FITT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FITT price information.
During today, the price change of Fitmint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fitmint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fitmint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fitmint to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-93.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fitmint: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Fitmint is a first of it's kind free-to-play and move-to-earn game where you can earn rewards in crypto tokens and NFTs simply by walking and running. Our mission is to help people move everyday by making it fun and rewarding Fitmint's vision is to create world's largest community owned fitness economy where millions of people get fit everyday, get rewarded for their efforts and engage seamlessly with their favourite health/fitness brands. Fitmint is backed by General catalyst, iSeed, Kearny Jackson, Polygon Studios and many other marquee investors/advisors. What is the gameplay? Fitmint's gameplay is designed by keeping these 4 points at the center of it - It should help people get consistent with walking and running - It should be fun and rewarding - It should be simple and free to play for all kind of users, no matter whether they are from web2, web3 or web10 - It should help us build a sustainable token economy The gameplay starts with your personalised 3D avatar which comes along with 4 attributes: Level, Style, Strength and Charm. And each attribute is linked to a specific in-game behaviour of the user like participation in the challenges, avatar assets, referrals and so on. A combination of these 4 attributes decide how much FITT you would be earning everyday. What makes your project unique? With the free, fun and simple gameplay, Fitmint has the potential to onboard millions of users to it's ecosystem and reward them for their fitness efforts in a sustainable manner over a long term. What can your token be used for? FITT is the native utility token of Fitmint which is used: - To reward the fitmint app users for completing their daily fitness goals and levelling up in the gameplay - To participate in the fitness challenges for walking and running activites - To trade the avatar assets in the marketplace Check out our website for more details: https://fitmint.io/
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FITT to VND
₫--
|1 FITT to AUD
A$--
|1 FITT to GBP
￡--
|1 FITT to EUR
€--
|1 FITT to USD
$--
|1 FITT to MYR
RM--
|1 FITT to TRY
₺--
|1 FITT to JPY
¥--
|1 FITT to RUB
₽--
|1 FITT to INR
₹--
|1 FITT to IDR
Rp--
|1 FITT to KRW
₩--
|1 FITT to PHP
₱--
|1 FITT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FITT to BRL
R$--
|1 FITT to CAD
C$--
|1 FITT to BDT
৳--
|1 FITT to NGN
₦--
|1 FITT to UAH
₴--
|1 FITT to VES
Bs--
|1 FITT to PKR
Rs--
|1 FITT to KZT
₸--
|1 FITT to THB
฿--
|1 FITT to TWD
NT$--
|1 FITT to AED
د.إ--
|1 FITT to CHF
Fr--
|1 FITT to HKD
HK$--
|1 FITT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FITT to MXN
$--