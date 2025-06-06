FITCHIN Universe is a multi-layer ecosystem of competition, community engagement and tokenized entertainment bridging the gap between web2 gaming and web3. The ecosystem is powered by $CHIN, the gamer’s token. Founded in 2022 by soccer legend Sergio "Kun" Aguero, FITCHIN quickly became the leading Spanish-speaking gaming platform. Partnering with Web2 and Web3 giants, esports teams like Leo Messi's KRÜ Esports, and creators like TheDonato it achieved an extended reach of 250M followers. Clans Arena, the flagship product, enables the tokenization of gaming communities and engages users through an Own-to-Earn model in competitive tournaments for liquidity and real token price action. The Clans Arena leverages FITCHIN’s community hubs, tournament infrastructure, and THE HUB digital identity avatars, providing a 360 web3 entertainment experience for the user.

