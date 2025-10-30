Fishwheel (FSHWHL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.0031303 Lowest Price $ 0.00007335 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -20.05%

Fishwheel (FSHWHL) real-time price is $0.00008374. Over the past 24 hours, FSHWHL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FSHWHL's all-time high price is $ 0.0031303, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007335.

In terms of short-term performance, FSHWHL has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -20.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fishwheel (FSHWHL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.61K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.61K Circulation Supply 962.52M Total Supply 962,517,935.527073

The current Market Cap of Fishwheel is $ 80.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FSHWHL is 962.52M, with a total supply of 962517935.527073. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.61K.