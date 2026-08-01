Fishwar Price Today

The live Fishwar (FISHW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current FISHW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FISHW.

Fishwar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 47,994, with a circulating supply of 12.10B FISHW. During the last 24 hours, FISHW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00185884, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FISHW moved -0.50% in the last hour and -0.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fishwar (FISHW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.99K$ 47.99K $ 47.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 226.45K$ 226.45K $ 226.45K Circulation Supply 12.10B 12.10B 12.10B Total Supply 57,076,697,777.0 57,076,697,777.0 57,076,697,777.0

The current Market Cap of Fishwar is $ 47.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FISHW is 12.10B, with a total supply of 57076697777.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.45K.