FISH2 Price Today

The live FISH2 (FISH2) price today is $ 0, with a 1.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current FISH2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FISH2.

FISH2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,235.4, with a circulating supply of 999.35M FISH2. During the last 24 hours, FISH2 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FISH2 moved +0.42% in the last hour and -8.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FISH2 (FISH2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.24K$ 11.24K $ 11.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.24K$ 11.24K $ 11.24K Circulation Supply 999.35M 999.35M 999.35M Total Supply 999,351,843.674489 999,351,843.674489 999,351,843.674489

The current Market Cap of FISH2 is $ 11.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FISH2 is 999.35M, with a total supply of 999351843.674489. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.24K.