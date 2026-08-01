Fish Horse Price Today

The live Fish Horse (FISHHORSE) price today is $ 0, with a 18.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current FISHHORSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FISHHORSE.

Fish Horse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,993.48, with a circulating supply of 964.38M FISHHORSE. During the last 24 hours, FISHHORSE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FISHHORSE moved -2.77% in the last hour and +19.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fish Horse (FISHHORSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.99K$ 12.99K $ 12.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.99K$ 12.99K $ 12.99K Circulation Supply 964.38M 964.38M 964.38M Total Supply 964,378,314.604673 964,378,314.604673 964,378,314.604673

The current Market Cap of Fish Horse is $ 12.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FISHHORSE is 964.38M, with a total supply of 964378314.604673. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.99K.