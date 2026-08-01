First Convicted Raccoon Price Today

The live First Convicted Raccoon (FRED) price today is $ 0, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRED.

First Convicted Raccoon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,201.9, with a circulating supply of 696.20M FRED. During the last 24 hours, FRED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00327984, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRED moved -- in the last hour and -2.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

First Convicted Raccoon (FRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.20K$ 11.20K $ 11.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.20K$ 11.20K $ 11.20K Circulation Supply 696.20M 696.20M 696.20M Total Supply 696,198,655.817253 696,198,655.817253 696,198,655.817253

The current Market Cap of First Convicted Raccoon is $ 11.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FRED is 696.20M, with a total supply of 696198655.817253. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.20K.