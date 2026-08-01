First Convicted RACCON Price Today

The live First Convicted RACCON (FRED) price today is $ 0, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRED.

First Convicted RACCON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 302,367, with a circulating supply of 999.84M FRED. During the last 24 hours, FRED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.303243, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRED moved +0.82% in the last hour and +4.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.09K.

First Convicted RACCON (FRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 302.37K$ 302.37K $ 302.37K Volume (24H) $ 30.09K$ 30.09K $ 30.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 302.37K$ 302.37K $ 302.37K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,843,302.96 999,843,302.96 999,843,302.96

The current Market Cap of First Convicted RACCON is $ 302.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.09K. The circulating supply of FRED is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999843302.96. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 302.37K.