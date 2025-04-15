First AI Owned Dog Price (GRACIE)
The live price of First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.61K USD. GRACIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key First AI Owned Dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- First AI Owned Dog price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 995.81M USD
During today, the price change of First AI Owned Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of First AI Owned Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of First AI Owned Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of First AI Owned Dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of First AI Owned Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GRACIE is a blockchain-based project inspired by Noland Arbaugh’s loyal and beloved dog, Gracie. At its core, $GRACIE is more than just a token; it’s a community-driven initiative designed to bring people together through shared passions for charity, gaming, live streaming, and animal welfare. The project aims to build a bridge between the worlds of decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world impact, creating a platform where digital assets are used to support meaningful causes. By leveraging blockchain technology, $GRACIE offers transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility, enabling its community to participate in charitable initiatives, engage in gaming-related activities, and connect through live-streamed events. The project’s mission is not only to raise awareness about animal welfare but also to provide financial support to rescue organizations, shelters, and adoption services. Additionally, $GRACIE fosters a fun and engaging ecosystem where holders can actively take part in shaping the project’s direction and giving back to the causes they care about most. This unique blend of philanthropy, entertainment, and community engagement makes $GRACIE stand out in the ever-growing crypto space. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement dedicated to making a positive impact, one paw at a time.
