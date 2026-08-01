Fireverse Price Today

The live Fireverse (FIR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FIR.

Fireverse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 157,561, with a circulating supply of 355.33M FIR. During the last 24 hours, FIR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.131284, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIR moved +0.39% in the last hour and -2.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.02K.

Fireverse (FIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 157.56K$ 157.56K $ 157.56K Volume (24H) $ 3.02K$ 3.02K $ 3.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 443.43K$ 443.43K $ 443.43K Circulation Supply 355.33M 355.33M 355.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fireverse is $ 157.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.02K. The circulating supply of FIR is 355.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 443.43K.