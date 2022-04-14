FireStarter (FLAME) Information

FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (or IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network that incubates and launches GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects by way of the metaverse.

FireStarter only incubates top tier projects, typically comprised of celebrity and engineering centric teams as our real world experience in media (Forbes, Nike, Supreme, Rolling Stones Magazine etc) as well as in crypto allows us to bridge the gap between the mainstream and crypto.