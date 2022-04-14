FireStarter (FLAME) Tokenomics

FireStarter (FLAME) Information

FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (or IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network that incubates and launches GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects by way of the metaverse.

FireStarter only incubates top tier projects, typically comprised of celebrity and engineering centric teams as our real world experience in media (Forbes, Nike, Supreme, Rolling Stones Magazine etc) as well as in crypto allows us to bridge the gap between the mainstream and crypto.

https://firestarter.fi/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for FireStarter (FLAME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 207.35K
Total Supply:
$ 99.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 68.36M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 302.66K
All-Time High:
$ 3.31
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00294371
Current Price:
$ 0.00303336
FireStarter (FLAME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FireStarter (FLAME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLAME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLAME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLAME's tokenomics, explore FLAME token's live price!

FLAME Price Prediction

Want to know where FLAME might be heading? Our FLAME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

