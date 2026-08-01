Firelight Staked XRP Price Today

The live Firelight Staked XRP (STXRP) price today is $ 1.004, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current STXRP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.004 per STXRP.

Firelight Staked XRP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,782,198, with a circulating supply of 56.58M STXRP. During the last 24 hours, STXRP traded between $ 0.98116 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.961388.

In short-term performance, STXRP moved +0.39% in the last hour and +1.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 514.30K.

Firelight Staked XRP (STXRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.78M$ 56.78M $ 56.78M Volume (24H) $ 514.30K$ 514.30K $ 514.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.78M$ 56.78M $ 56.78M Circulation Supply 56.58M 56.58M 56.58M Total Supply 56,585,066.797042 56,585,066.797042 56,585,066.797042

The current Market Cap of Firelight Staked XRP is $ 56.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 514.30K. The circulating supply of STXRP is 56.58M, with a total supply of 56585066.797042. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.78M.