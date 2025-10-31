firecoin (FIRECOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -0.36% Price Change (7D) -43.18% Price Change (7D) -43.18%

firecoin (FIRECOIN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FIRECOIN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FIRECOIN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FIRECOIN has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -0.36% over 24 hours, and -43.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

firecoin (FIRECOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.93K$ 5.93K $ 5.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.93K$ 5.93K $ 5.93K Circulation Supply 910.86M 910.86M 910.86M Total Supply 910,858,751.549774 910,858,751.549774 910,858,751.549774

The current Market Cap of firecoin is $ 5.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIRECOIN is 910.86M, with a total supply of 910858751.549774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.93K.