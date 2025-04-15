FIRA Price (FIRA)
The live price of FIRA (FIRA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.15K USD. FIRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FIRA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FIRA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 24.07M USD
During today, the price change of FIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FIRA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FIRA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-22.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Defira is a blockchain metaverse—the Defiraverse. It is a fusion of DeFi and GameFi, harnessing the synergies of both models to create a DeFi "super app" inside a fantasy game world, which hosts novel and engaging gameplay experiences that fully take advantage of the unique strengths of the blockchain medium. We aim to cultivate the Defiraverse as a multimedia franchise and valuable piece of intellectual property, which is owned and driven by a decentralized community and fandom.
