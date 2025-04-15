Fiona Price (FIONA)
The live price of Fiona (FIONA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.69K USD. FIONA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fiona Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fiona price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Fiona to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fiona to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fiona to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fiona to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fiona: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
-0.33%
+4.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fiona's journey to stardom began under challenging circumstances. Born six weeks prematurely, she faced significant health challenges that were closely followed by millions worldwide. The Cincinnati Zoo's documentation of her struggle and eventual recovery turned her into a viral sensation, with Fiona becoming a symbol of perseverance and an ambassador for her species The success of Moo Deng, a memecoin inspired by a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand, provides a compelling case study for $FIONA's potential on the Ethereum blockchain. Moo Deng gained significant attention when Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold 10 billion Moo Deng tokens for a charitable cause, leading to a surge in the coin's price
