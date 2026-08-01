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The live FinnDuck price today is 0 USD.FDUCK market cap is 13,996.93 USD. Track real-time FDUCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live FinnDuck price today is 0 USD.FDUCK market cap is 13,996.93 USD. Track real-time FDUCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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FinnDuck Logo

FinnDuck Price (FDUCK)

Unlisted

1 FDUCK to USD Live Price:

$0.00001615
$0.00001615$0.00001615
-0.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FinnDuck (FDUCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:29:41 (UTC+8)

FinnDuck Price Today

The live FinnDuck (FDUCK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current FDUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FDUCK.

FinnDuck currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,996.93, with a circulating supply of 867.67M FDUCK. During the last 24 hours, FDUCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FDUCK moved +0.07% in the last hour and -2.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FinnDuck (FDUCK) Market Information

$ 14.00K
$ 14.00K$ 14.00K

--
----

$ 14.00K
$ 14.00K$ 14.00K

867.67M
867.67M 867.67M

867,669,923.7360489
867,669,923.7360489 867,669,923.7360489

The current Market Cap of FinnDuck is $ 14.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FDUCK is 867.67M, with a total supply of 867669923.7360489. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.00K.

FinnDuck Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.07%

-0.61%

-2.84%

-2.84%

FinnDuck (FDUCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.61%
30 Days$ 0+17.25%
60 Days$ 0-1.66%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for FinnDuck

FinnDuck (FDUCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FDUCK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FinnDuck (FDUCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FinnDuck could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FinnDuck will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FDUCK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FinnDuck Price Prediction.

What is FinnDuck (FDUCK)

FinnDuck ($FDUCK) is a BSC-based charity token dedicated to supporting autistic children through transparent blockchain technology. Launched in October 2025, FinnDuck represents every autistic child in need, with a mission to deliver sustainable assistance through the power of decentralized finance.

Project Mission

FinnDuck was created to address the challenges faced by autistic children from underprivileged families. Traditional charity models often lack transparency and sustainability. FinnDuck solves this by combining blockchain technology with social impact, ensuring every donation is traceable, transparent, and continuous.

Our symbol, the duck with an orange, represents delivering love and hope to autistic children. The orange symbolizes warmth and care in autism awareness campaigns worldwide.

Core Functions

FinnDuck provides comprehensive support through four key pillars:

  1. Continuous Financial Assistance: Direct cash aid to families of autistic children from low-income backgrounds, functioning as a long-term family fund rather than one-time donations.

  2. Professional Rehabilitation Support: Systematic and scientific rehabilitation education guidance designed specifically for autistic children's developmental needs.

  3. Personalized Education Platform: A free teaching APP (under development) that provides customized learning programs based on each child's unique condition and progress.

  4. Complete Transparency: Each supported child has a dedicated on-chain wallet address with detailed case records. All fund flows are publicly disclosed and monitored by the community.

Tokenomics and Mechanism

FinnDuck implements a 3% transaction tax on every trade. This sustainable funding mechanism ensures:

  • Direct donations to autistic children families
  • Community operations and project development
  • Token buyback and burn for long-term value

All tax revenue is managed through multi-signature wallets (current 2/3 multisig, upgradeable to 3/5 based on community growth), ensuring maximum security and transparency.

Proven Impact

Since inception until October 29, 2025, FinnDuck has successfully supported 16 autistic children families. Every single donation is documented with complete transparency. Supporters can verify all assistance records through our public Airtable database, including:

  • Recipient wallet addresses
  • Donation amounts and dates
  • Case documentation and progress updates
  • Video records of assisted families

All data is cross-verifiable on BSC blockchain, demonstrating our commitment to accountability.

Technical Implementation

Built on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), FinnDuck leverages blockchain's inherent transparency and immutability. The project employs:

  • Multi-signature wallet system for fund management
  • On-chain verification for all donations
  • Smart contract-based automatic tax collection
  • Transparent token distribution tracking

In October 2025, the project migrated to a new contract with enhanced tax mechanism. All previous holders' balances were technically mapped to the new contract, ensuring community continuity.

Community and Governance

FinnDuck operates with strong community governance principles. Our multi-language social media presence (Chinese and English Twitter, YouTube channel) keeps the community informed and engaged. Core holding members are invited to participate in multi-signature wallet management, embodying true decentralization.

Vision

FinnDuck aims to become a benchmark for blockchain-powered charity, proving that cryptocurrency can transcend speculation to create real social impact. We believe transparent, continuous support can genuinely improve lives of autistic children and their families.

This is not just another meme coin—it is a warm promise to every autistic child, delivered through blockchain technology. FinnDuck demonstrates that decentralized finance can be a force for good, bringing love beyond slogans into tangible action.

Join us in lighting up the world for autistic children, one transaction at a time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FinnDuck (FDUCK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemCharityChinese Meme

About FinnDuck

How much is FinnDuck worth right now?

FinnDuck is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -0.61% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FDUCK going up or down today?

FDUCK has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Charity,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme ecosystem.

How popular is FinnDuck today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FDUCK.

What makes FinnDuck different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Charity,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme category and built on the -- network, FDUCK offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FDUCK exists in the market?

There are 867669923.7360489 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is FinnDuck's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FinnDuck

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:29:41 (UTC+8)

FinnDuck (FDUCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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