Finna AI (FINNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00201926$ 0.00201926 $ 0.00201926 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.31% Price Change (1D) -6.51% Price Change (7D) -11.34% Price Change (7D) -11.34%

Finna AI (FINNA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FINNA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FINNA's all-time high price is $ 0.00201926, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FINNA has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, -6.51% over 24 hours, and -11.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Finna AI (FINNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.66K$ 56.66K $ 56.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.66K$ 56.66K $ 56.66K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,982,459.5511461 999,982,459.5511461 999,982,459.5511461

The current Market Cap of Finna AI is $ 56.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINNA is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999982459.5511461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.66K.