Finminity (FMT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Finminity (FMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Finminity (FMT) Information

An innovative Polkadot driven cross-chain investor services platform that is flexible, rewarding, transparent and secured Making Fund Raising easy for Startups with comprehensive investor engagement through DeFi driven ETH and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform with inbuilt safety protocols of Value Locks, DAO and Milestone based fund release.

Crowdfunding and DeFi based Investment services are made for each other. With Finminity (FMT) Token driven ecosystem, our platform helps you raise funding in a decentralized manner from community of investors. It is enabled by a DeFi Token Engine which creates ERC 20 or ERC 1404 token based on Company Needs. It also has a decentralized Investor Services Platform with inbuilt staking rewards powered by Finminity DAO for permissioned community and investor voting for resolutions and other statutory obligations.

Official Website:
https://www.finminity.com/

Finminity (FMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Finminity (FMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 35.91K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 3.17M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 113.27K
All-Time High:
$ 9.03
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00886177
Current Price:
$ 0.01132733
Finminity (FMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Finminity (FMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FMT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.