Finceptor Price Today

The live Finceptor (FINC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current FINC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FINC.

Finceptor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 46,977, with a circulating supply of 57.76M FINC. During the last 24 hours, FINC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371466, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FINC moved +0.01% in the last hour and +5.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.47.

Finceptor (FINC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.98K$ 46.98K $ 46.98K Volume (24H) $ 1.47$ 1.47 $ 1.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.85K$ 80.85K $ 80.85K Circulation Supply 57.76M 57.76M 57.76M Total Supply 99,404,133.56357753 99,404,133.56357753 99,404,133.56357753

The current Market Cap of Finceptor is $ 46.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.47. The circulating supply of FINC is 57.76M, with a total supply of 99404133.56357753. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.85K.