Finblox (FBX) Information

The utility aspect of the token is a core of FBX, which incentivizes users to hold FBX tokens and participate in our loyalty and reward programs. Some of the benefits of these programs include earning better rewards on their assets, receiving discounts, and subsidized fees on transactions such as those within the exchange of cryptocurrencies, payments, and transfers. FBX token is also a governance token designed to give its users various rights and privileges to vote on issues that govern the development and growth of the Finblox ecosystem. Finblox plans to implement voting power in 2024.