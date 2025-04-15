Finblox Price (FBX)
The live price of Finblox (FBX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.81K USD. FBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Finblox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Finblox price change within the day is -1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.49B USD
During today, the price change of Finblox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finblox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finblox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finblox to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Finblox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-1.59%
+16.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The utility aspect of the token is a core of FBX, which incentivizes users to hold FBX tokens and participate in our loyalty and reward programs. Some of the benefits of these programs include earning better rewards on their assets, receiving discounts, and subsidized fees on transactions such as those within the exchange of cryptocurrencies, payments, and transfers. FBX token is also a governance token designed to give its users various rights and privileges to vote on issues that govern the development and growth of the Finblox ecosystem. Finblox plans to implement voting power in 2024.
