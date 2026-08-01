fih Price Today

The live fih (FIH) price today is $ 0.00806874, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00806874 per FIH.

fih currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,069,495, with a circulating supply of 999.99M FIH. During the last 24 hours, FIH traded between $ 0.00789483 (low) and $ 0.00812579 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01010416, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIH moved -0.23% in the last hour and +17.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 235.98K.

fih (FIH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.07M$ 8.07M $ 8.07M Volume (24H) $ 235.98K$ 235.98K $ 235.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.07M$ 8.07M $ 8.07M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,985,921.29886 999,985,921.29886 999,985,921.29886

The current Market Cap of fih is $ 8.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 235.98K. The circulating supply of FIH is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985921.29886. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.07M.