Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.995118 $ 0.995118 $ 0.995118 24H Low $ 1.042 $ 1.042 $ 1.042 24H High 24H Low $ 0.995118$ 0.995118 $ 0.995118 24H High $ 1.042$ 1.042 $ 1.042 All Time High $ 1.37$ 1.37 $ 1.37 Lowest Price $ 0.190997$ 0.190997 $ 0.190997 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) -3.07% Price Change (7D) -0.13% Price Change (7D) -0.13%

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) real-time price is $0.99905. Over the past 24 hours, FIGR_HELOC traded between a low of $ 0.995118 and a high of $ 1.042, showing active market volatility. FIGR_HELOC's all-time high price is $ 1.37, while its all-time low price is $ 0.190997.

In terms of short-term performance, FIGR_HELOC has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -3.07% over 24 hours, and -0.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.32B$ 13.32B $ 13.32B Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.32B$ 13.32B $ 13.32B Circulation Supply 13.34B 13.34B 13.34B Total Supply 13,335,997,352.418 13,335,997,352.418 13,335,997,352.418

The current Market Cap of Figure Heloc is $ 13.32B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIGR_HELOC is 13.34B, with a total supply of 13335997352.418. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.32B.