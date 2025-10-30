The live Figure Heloc price today is 0.99905 USD. Track real-time FIGR_HELOC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FIGR_HELOC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Figure Heloc price today is 0.99905 USD. Track real-time FIGR_HELOC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FIGR_HELOC price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.99905
-3.00%1D
-3.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Live Price Chart
Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

0.00%

-3.07%

-0.13%

-0.13%

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) real-time price is $0.99905. Over the past 24 hours, FIGR_HELOC traded between a low of $ 0.995118 and a high of $ 1.042, showing active market volatility. FIGR_HELOC's all-time high price is $ 1.37, while its all-time low price is $ 0.190997.

In terms of short-term performance, FIGR_HELOC has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -3.07% over 24 hours, and -0.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Figure Heloc is $ 13.32B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIGR_HELOC is 13.34B, with a total supply of 13335997352.418. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.32B.

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Figure Heloc to USD was $ -0.0316848.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Figure Heloc to USD was $ -0.0449948142.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Figure Heloc to USD was $ -0.0009487977.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Figure Heloc to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0316848-3.07%
30 Days$ -0.0449948142-4.50%
60 Days$ -0.0009487977-0.09%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC)

This project is building the foundational protocol layer for institutional debt markets on blockchain. Powered by Provenance Blockchain, Figure Connect and Figure Markets are transforming the way loan assets are originated, traded, and settled. Figure Connect functions as a primary market for credit—standardizing and tokenizing debt assets such as HELOCs and private credit into composable on-chain formats. Figure Markets acts as a secondary trading venue, enabling 24/7 settlement of these digital loan assets through decentralized custody, with support for both crypto and fiat on/off ramps. Together, they offer an integrated protocol for real-world asset finance, with deep roots in the lending ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Figure Heloc Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Figure Heloc.

Check the Figure Heloc price prediction now!

FIGR_HELOC to Local Currencies

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIGR_HELOC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC)

How much is Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) worth today?
The live FIGR_HELOC price in USD is 0.99905 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FIGR_HELOC to USD price?
The current price of FIGR_HELOC to USD is $ 0.99905. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Figure Heloc?
The market cap for FIGR_HELOC is $ 13.32B USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FIGR_HELOC?
The circulating supply of FIGR_HELOC is 13.34B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FIGR_HELOC?
FIGR_HELOC achieved an ATH price of 1.37 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FIGR_HELOC?
FIGR_HELOC saw an ATL price of 0.190997 USD.
What is the trading volume of FIGR_HELOC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FIGR_HELOC is -- USD.
Will FIGR_HELOC go higher this year?
FIGR_HELOC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FIGR_HELOC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

