Fidelity Digital Dollar Price Today

The live Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD) price today is $ 0.99941, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIDD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99941 per FIDD.

Fidelity Digital Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 48,907,856, with a circulating supply of 48.94M FIDD. During the last 24 hours, FIDD traded between $ 0.998883 (low) and $ 0.999844 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.011, while the all-time low was $ 0.994161.

In short-term performance, FIDD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.13M.

Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.91M$ 48.91M $ 48.91M Volume (24H) $ 22.13M$ 22.13M $ 22.13M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.91M$ 48.91M $ 48.91M Circulation Supply 48.94M 48.94M 48.94M Total Supply 48,940,304.98 48,940,304.98 48,940,304.98

The current Market Cap of Fidelity Digital Dollar is $ 48.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.13M. The circulating supply of FIDD is 48.94M, with a total supply of 48940304.98. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.91M.