FIDEL Price Today

The live FIDEL (FIDEL) price today is $ 0, with a 9.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIDEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FIDEL.

FIDEL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,337, with a circulating supply of 945.28M FIDEL. During the last 24 hours, FIDEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00100894, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIDEL moved -0.07% in the last hour and +14.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FIDEL (FIDEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.34K$ 27.34K $ 27.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.34K$ 27.34K $ 27.34K Circulation Supply 945.28M 945.28M 945.28M Total Supply 945,283,662.7035158 945,283,662.7035158 945,283,662.7035158

The current Market Cap of FIDEL is $ 27.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIDEL is 945.28M, with a total supply of 945283662.7035158. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.34K.