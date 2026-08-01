Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Fiamma BTC price today is 61,009 USD.FIABTC market cap is 1,018,647 USD. Track real-time FIABTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Fiamma BTC price today is 61,009 USD.FIABTC market cap is 1,018,647 USD. Track real-time FIABTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About FIABTC

FIABTC Price Info

What is FIABTC

FIABTC Official Website

FIABTC Tokenomics

FIABTC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Fiamma BTC Logo

Fiamma BTC Price (FIABTC)

Unlisted

1 FIABTC to USD Live Price:

$61,009
$61,009$61,009
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:27:59 (UTC+8)

Fiamma BTC Price Today

The live Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) price today is $ 61,009, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIABTC to USD conversion rate is $ 61,009 per FIABTC.

Fiamma BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,018,647, with a circulating supply of 16.70 FIABTC. During the last 24 hours, FIABTC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 132,563, while the all-time low was $ 58,037.

In short-term performance, FIABTC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.24.

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Market Information

$ 1.02M
$ 1.02M$ 1.02M

$ 47.24
$ 47.24$ 47.24

$ 1.02M
$ 1.02M$ 1.02M

16.70
16.70 16.70

16.69676922
16.69676922 16.69676922

The current Market Cap of Fiamma BTC is $ 1.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.24. The circulating supply of FIABTC is 16.70, with a total supply of 16.69676922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.

Fiamma BTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 132,563
$ 132,563$ 132,563

$ 58,037
$ 58,037$ 58,037

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Fiamma BTC

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FIABTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fiamma BTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fiamma BTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FIABTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fiamma BTC Price Prediction.

What is Fiamma BTC (FIABTC)

Fiamma is building the universal Bitcoin + stablecoin superapp and infra—powered by the most trustless tech stack including BitVM2. One-click access to earn, borrow, and pay with BTC and stablecoins—for everyone.

Investors: oversubscribed $4.3M seed round led by Lightspeed Faction and L2IV, with strategic investment from Babylon, BoB, CoreDao.

Testnet Data: Our BitVM Bridge testnet has integrated with Arbitrum, Monad, BNB Chain, ZKSync, Monad, Solana, and more. Currently we have 239k users, 5.5M transactions.

Team: Founding members of the BitVM Alliance, ex-Binance Labs, ex-Citigroup, 7+ years of ZK experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Aptos EcosystemBase EcosystemBridged-Tokens

About Fiamma BTC

What is the current price of Fiamma BTC?

Fiamma BTC is priced at £44967.59101988400000, shifting --% today.

How fast is the FIABTC community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Fiamma BTC's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Ethereum Ecosystem,Aptos Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Core Ecosystem,Bridged WBTC,Sei Network Ecosystem,Bridged-Tokens sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is FIABTC's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does FIABTC compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £97707.53115718800000 and ATL is £42777.03420841200000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 16.69676922 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fiamma BTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:27:59 (UTC+8)

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Fiamma BTC

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2538
$0.2538$0.2538

-7.03%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01246
$0.01246$0.01246

+5.68%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.031744
$0.031744$0.031744

-11.06%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07316
$0.07316$0.07316

-4.77%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00154
$0.00154$0.00154

+220.83%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.7781
$0.7781$0.7781

+25.03%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0003414
$0.0003414$0.0003414

+36.56%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00630
$0.00630$0.00630

+8.06%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

$0.5411
$0.5411$0.5411

+5.35%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?