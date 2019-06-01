Ferrum Network (FRM) Information

Ferrum Network is a pioneer in ushering in the era of Interoperability 2.0. Powered by the Quantum Portal, Ferrum Network’s mainnet nodes and related infrastructure will bring value, data, and functional interoperability to every chain in the industry. Utilizing the Ferrum Network, anyone can build and deploy solutions on one network and instantly enable multi-chain functionality without the burden or technical debt that comes with managing a multi-chain infrastructure for their dApps, and projects.

Ferrum also specializes as a multi-chain Blockchain as a Service DeFi company, adding deflationary mechanisms, token utility and advisory services to projects across the crypto space.

With the mission of breaking down barriers to mass adoption in mind, Ferrum empowers the industry by reducing friction and bringing startups and established networks closer together.