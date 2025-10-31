Ferretcoin (FEC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.58% Price Change (1D) -8.80% Price Change (7D) -16.10% Price Change (7D) -16.10%

Ferretcoin (FEC) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FEC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FEC's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FEC has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -8.80% over 24 hours, and -16.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ferretcoin (FEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.03K$ 5.03K $ 5.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.03K$ 5.03K $ 5.03K Circulation Supply 999.41M 999.41M 999.41M Total Supply 999,406,354.708065 999,406,354.708065 999,406,354.708065

The current Market Cap of Ferretcoin is $ 5.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FEC is 999.41M, with a total supply of 999406354.708065. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.03K.