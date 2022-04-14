Fennec (FNNC) Information

Fennec is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that allows users to send funds and store wealth online without any third party.

Fennec is one of many cryptocurrencies, but it is our belief that it will become a respectable store of value coin within several years - building on transparancy and engaging with the community to adopt to an evaloving industry.

Fennec is a fork of Bitcoin, it functions very similarly, besides the fact that block time is 2.5 minutes (4x faster than Bitcoin) and uses the YescryptR16 algorithm (CPU and GPU only).