Felysyum (FELY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.346846 24H High $ 0.350219 All Time High $ 0.356321 Lowest Price $ 0.240519 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.27% Price Change (7D) +2.99%

Felysyum (FELY) real-time price is $0.349015. Over the past 24 hours, FELY traded between a low of $ 0.346846 and a high of $ 0.350219, showing active market volatility. FELY's all-time high price is $ 0.356321, while its all-time low price is $ 0.240519.

In terms of short-term performance, FELY has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +0.27% over 24 hours, and +2.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Felysyum (FELY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.28M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.51M Circulation Supply 43.77M Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Felysyum is $ 15.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FELY is 43.77M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.51M.