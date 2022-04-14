Fely (FELY) Tokenomics
Fely is inspired by the incredible journey of Félicette, the first cat to travel to space. On October 18, 1963, this brave feline astronaut embarked on a historic mission, paving the way for future space exploration. We honor Felicette's legacy by embarking on our own ambitious journey in the world of cryptocurrency. Fely is not just another memecoin; it's a movement. Our mission is to bring the fun and excitement of memecoins to new heights while creating a strong, supportive community. We believe in transparency, fairness, and the power of collective growth. With zero presale and zero team tokens, Fely is built for the community, by the community.
Fely (FELY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Fely (FELY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fely (FELY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FELY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FELY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.