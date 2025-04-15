Fely Price (FELY)
The live price of Fely (FELY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 260.72K USD. FELY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fely Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fely price change within the day is -1.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.88B USD
During today, the price change of Fely to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fely to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fely to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fely to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fely: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.26%
+23.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fely is inspired by the incredible journey of Félicette, the first cat to travel to space. On October 18, 1963, this brave feline astronaut embarked on a historic mission, paving the way for future space exploration. We honor Felicette's legacy by embarking on our own ambitious journey in the world of cryptocurrency. Fely is not just another memecoin; it's a movement. Our mission is to bring the fun and excitement of memecoins to new heights while creating a strong, supportive community. We believe in transparency, fairness, and the power of collective growth. With zero presale and zero team tokens, Fely is built for the community, by the community.
