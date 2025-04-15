Felix feUSD Logo

$0.994431
+0.20%(1D)

Price of Felix feUSD (FEUSD) Today

The live price of Felix feUSD (FEUSD) today is 0.994431 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.25M USD. FEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Felix feUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Felix feUSD price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.42M USD

Get real-time price updates of the FEUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEUSD price information.

Felix feUSD (FEUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ +0.002338.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Felix feUSD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.002338+0.24%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Felix feUSD (FEUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Felix feUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.978185
$ 1.02
$ 1.067
+0.50%

+0.24%

-1.52%

Felix feUSD (FEUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 30.25M
--
30.42M
What is Felix feUSD (FEUSD)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FEUSD to Local Currencies

1 FEUSD to VND
25,498.205271
1 FEUSD to AUD
A$1.57120098
1 FEUSD to GBP
0.74582325
1 FEUSD to EUR
0.87509928
1 FEUSD to USD
$0.994431
1 FEUSD to MYR
RM4.38544071
1 FEUSD to TRY
37.82815524
1 FEUSD to JPY
¥142.28318748
1 FEUSD to RUB
81.80189406
1 FEUSD to INR
85.54095462
1 FEUSD to IDR
Rp16,573.84337046
1 FEUSD to KRW
1,412.53951395
1 FEUSD to PHP
56.71239993
1 FEUSD to EGP
￡E.50.70603669
1 FEUSD to BRL
R$5.81742135
1 FEUSD to CAD
C$1.37231478
1 FEUSD to BDT
120.81342219
1 FEUSD to NGN
1,596.19103103
1 FEUSD to UAH
41.05011168
1 FEUSD to VES
Bs70.604601
1 FEUSD to PKR
Rs278.9378955
1 FEUSD to KZT
514.97603766
1 FEUSD to THB
฿33.40293729
1 FEUSD to TWD
NT$32.17978716
1 FEUSD to AED
د.إ3.64956177
1 FEUSD to CHF
Fr0.80548911
1 FEUSD to HKD
HK$7.70684025
1 FEUSD to MAD
.د.م9.20843106
1 FEUSD to MXN
$19.97811879