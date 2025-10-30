Felis (FELIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00000151 $ 0.00000151 $ 0.00000151 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00000151$ 0.00000151 $ 0.00000151 All Time High $ 0.00000328$ 0.00000328 $ 0.00000328 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -96.25% Price Change (7D) -79.57% Price Change (7D) -79.57%

Felis (FELIS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FELIS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00000151, showing active market volatility. FELIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00000328, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FELIS has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -96.25% over 24 hours, and -79.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Felis (FELIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.74K$ 4.74K $ 4.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.20K$ 12.20K $ 12.20K Circulation Supply 311.12B 311.12B 311.12B Total Supply 801,328,527,551.2377 801,328,527,551.2377 801,328,527,551.2377

The current Market Cap of Felis is $ 4.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FELIS is 311.12B, with a total supply of 801328527551.2377. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.20K.