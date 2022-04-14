Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE) Tokenomics
Felicette the Cat (FELICEETE) is a community-driven meme token inspired by the legendary Felicette, the first cat to venture into space. Born from enthusiasm but momentarily setback by its original developer's exit, Felicette's journey mirrors its namesake's pioneering spirit. The community's takeover transformed a challenging situation into a monumental success, catapulting the token from a mere $1,800 to a dazzling $1.2 million peak.
This remarkable recovery and growth underscore Felicette's essence: resilience, unity, and the boundless potential of collective action. More than just a meme token, Felicette embodies the decentralized, grassroots dynamism that fuels the crypto world, showcasing the incredible outcomes possible when a community rallies behind a shared vision.
Felicette the Cat stands as a symbol of innovation and community strength, continuing to explore new frontiers in the meme token ecosystem with transparency and engagement. Join us in the ongoing journey of Felicette, a token with a story as unique and inspiring as the spacefaring feline herself.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Felicette the Space Cat (FELICETTE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FELICETTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FELICETTE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
