Feed The World Price (FW)
The live price of Feed The World (FW) today is 0.00158084 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.79M USD. FW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Feed The World Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Feed The World price change within the day is -0.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.14B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FW price information.
During today, the price change of Feed The World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Feed The World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Feed The World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Feed The World to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Feed The World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
-0.70%
+17.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Feed The World Humanitarian Aid, Powered by Blockchain Feed The World is a nonprofit leveraging blockchain to fund and manage food, water, education, and healthcare projects in underserved communities. Using FW Coin, we ensure transparency, traceability, and impact with every donation. Our mission is rooted in the belief that decentralized technology can deliver aid more efficiently, more fairly, and with greater accountability than traditional systems. Every token sent supports real-world outcomes—like boreholes drilled in Sub-Saharan Africa, food parcels delivered to families in crisis, and Web3 education hubs for young learners. By putting data on-chain and decisions in the hands of the community, Feed The World transforms charity into a transparent, participatory model of global cooperation. Whether you’re a donor, developer, or field partner, your contribution is visible, verifiable, and part of a broader movement to build lasting, equitable infrastructure where it’s needed most.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Feed The World (FW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FW token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FW to VND
₫41.5998046
|1 FW to AUD
A$0.0024186852
|1 FW to GBP
￡0.0011698216
|1 FW to EUR
€0.0013595224
|1 FW to USD
$0.00158084
|1 FW to MYR
RM0.00671857
|1 FW to TRY
₺0.0624906052
|1 FW to JPY
¥0.2292692252
|1 FW to RUB
₽0.1243646828
|1 FW to INR
₹0.1365371508
|1 FW to IDR
Rp25.9154056896
|1 FW to KRW
₩2.1714734408
|1 FW to PHP
₱0.0900446464
|1 FW to EGP
￡E.0.07943721
|1 FW to BRL
R$0.0086788116
|1 FW to CAD
C$0.0021499424
|1 FW to BDT
৳0.1932418816
|1 FW to NGN
₦2.4433304956
|1 FW to UAH
₴0.0656522852
|1 FW to VES
Bs0.16124568
|1 FW to PKR
Rs0.4478203552
|1 FW to KZT
₸0.8199342828
|1 FW to THB
฿0.0515037672
|1 FW to TWD
NT$0.046713822
|1 FW to AED
د.إ0.0058016828
|1 FW to CHF
Fr0.0012804804
|1 FW to HKD
HK$0.0123937856
|1 FW to MAD
.د.م0.0144014524
|1 FW to MXN
$0.0300043432