What is the current price of Federated States of Gapla?

Federated States of Gapla is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of 0.99% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Federated States of Gapla is £0.0008509561406395200000, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of GAPLA today?

The market capitalization sits at £10401.1278509178000000, placing the asset at rank #6989 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Federated States of Gapla's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with GAPLA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 998781065.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Federated States of Gapla fall under?

Federated States of Gapla is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact GAPLA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables GAPLA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.