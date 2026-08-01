febu Price Today

The live febu (FEBU) price today is $ 0, with a 8.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current FEBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FEBU.

febu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 344,763, with a circulating supply of 994.18M FEBU. During the last 24 hours, FEBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0092188, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FEBU moved -0.28% in the last hour and -31.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.64K.

febu (FEBU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 344.76K$ 344.76K $ 344.76K Volume (24H) $ 84.64K$ 84.64K $ 84.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 344.76K$ 344.76K $ 344.76K Circulation Supply 994.18M 994.18M 994.18M Total Supply 994,177,536.377995 994,177,536.377995 994,177,536.377995

The current Market Cap of febu is $ 344.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.64K. The circulating supply of FEBU is 994.18M, with a total supply of 994177536.377995. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 344.76K.