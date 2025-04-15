FDREAM Price (FDREAM)
The live price of FDREAM (FDREAM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.35K USD. FDREAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FDREAM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FDREAM price change within the day is -4.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.10B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FDREAM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FDREAM price information.
During today, the price change of FDREAM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FDREAM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FDREAM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FDREAM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FDREAM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-4.90%
-21.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DREAM FUND ($FDREAM) is an investment DAO launched on daos.world, a new and upcoming DAO platform on Base. The fund is human led but AI driven, by the DREAM AI Agent (https://x.com/DR3AM_AI). The fund will be investing into other AI projects and leverage insights from the DREAM agent for fund investment decisions. The DREAM agent was red pilled on Virtuals platform early December. It's token $DREAM has reached 10M MKAP this past week.
