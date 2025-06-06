Fathom Dollar Price (FXD)
The live price of Fathom Dollar (FXD) today is 0.999274 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FXD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fathom Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fathom Dollar price change within the day is -0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fathom Dollar to USD was $ -0.0012250818324901.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fathom Dollar to USD was $ +0.0052004217.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fathom Dollar to USD was $ -0.0003911158.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fathom Dollar to USD was $ -0.0015089428213375.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0012250818324901
|-0.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0052004217
|+0.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003911158
|-0.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0015089428213375
|-0.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fathom Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.12%
-0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FXD is an XDC Network-based stablecoin, representing a stable-price cryptocurrency issued and developed by Fathom DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. The value of FXD is softly pegged to the U.S. dollar and is supported by an over-collateralized XDC Token, which is securely held in smart-contract vaults during the creation of new FXD tokens. One of the primary objectives of FXD is to address the existing gap in trade finance by offering direct access to alternative investors for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Through platforms like portal.tradefinex.org and fathom.fi, Leveraging the fast, scalable, and secure infrastructure of the XDC Network, FXD provides Stable options to MSMEs with a more accessible and cost-effective means to access the necessary capital for business growth. This initiative contributes to economic expansion and job creation, empowering MSMEs to thrive in the global marketplace.
|1 FXD to VND
₫26,295.89531
|1 FXD to AUD
A$1.52888922
|1 FXD to GBP
￡0.72947002
|1 FXD to EUR
€0.86936838
|1 FXD to USD
$0.999274
|1 FXD to MYR
RM4.21693628
|1 FXD to TRY
₺39.25148272
|1 FXD to JPY
¥143.48575366
|1 FXD to RUB
₽77.17393102
|1 FXD to INR
₹85.81765112
|1 FXD to IDR
Rp16,117.32032422
|1 FXD to KRW
₩1,354.02626274
|1 FXD to PHP
₱55.59960536
|1 FXD to EGP
￡E.49.60396136
|1 FXD to BRL
R$5.57594892
|1 FXD to CAD
C$1.35901264
|1 FXD to BDT
৳122.14126102
|1 FXD to NGN
₦1,558.92739644
|1 FXD to UAH
₴41.40991456
|1 FXD to VES
Bs96.929578
|1 FXD to PKR
Rs281.95515184
|1 FXD to KZT
₸509.8295948
|1 FXD to THB
฿32.59631788
|1 FXD to TWD
NT$29.9282563
|1 FXD to AED
د.إ3.66733558
|1 FXD to CHF
Fr0.81940468
|1 FXD to HKD
HK$7.83430816
|1 FXD to MAD
.د.م9.1433571
|1 FXD to MXN
$19.14608984