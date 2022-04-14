FATGF (FATGF) Tokenomics
FATGF (FATGF) Information
$FATGF is inspired by the fat wojack girlfriend memes, a broadly appealing narrative where, whether out of desperation or attraction, a man bites off perhaps more than he can chew.
While the memes may appear crude, they are actually a poignant commentary on modern society. On one hand, horny desperation, realized through the ubiquity of social media and modern dating culture. On the other, bravery in the face of social norms – an embrace of feminine confidence and a rejection of the thinspo culture that promotes body dysmorphia.
Does he care that the woman is much larger than he? Perhaps, in fact, he likes it. Or, nihilistically, he doesn’t care one way or the other – he is motivated not out of desperation or attraction, but depression and anxiety.
And what of the woman? The expression on her face says it all. Perhaps she settled long ago, resigned to mediocrity. But why? However you perceive it, the answer to one question determines whether you dine on fois gras or fish filet: can you handle all this woman?
FATGF (FATGF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FATGF (FATGF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FATGF (FATGF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FATGF (FATGF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FATGF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FATGF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FATGF's tokenomics, explore FATGF token's live price!
FATGF Price Prediction
Want to know where FATGF might be heading? Our FATGF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.