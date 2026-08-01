FartStrategy Price Today

The live FartStrategy (FSTR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current FSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FSTR.

FartStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 160,765, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FSTR. During the last 24 hours, FSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01371883, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FSTR moved +0.11% in the last hour and +8.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 253.43.

FartStrategy (FSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 160.77K$ 160.77K $ 160.77K Volume (24H) $ 253.43$ 253.43 $ 253.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 160.77K$ 160.77K $ 160.77K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FartStrategy is $ 160.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 253.43. The circulating supply of FSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.77K.