Farting Bonk (FONK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.000137$ 0.000137 $ 0.000137 Lowest Price $ 0.00000502$ 0.00000502 $ 0.00000502 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +4.16% Price Change (7D) +4.16%

Farting Bonk (FONK) real-time price is $0.00000577. Over the past 24 hours, FONK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FONK's all-time high price is $ 0.000137, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000502.

In terms of short-term performance, FONK has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +4.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Farting Bonk (FONK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.76K$ 5.76K $ 5.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.76K$ 5.76K $ 5.76K Circulation Supply 999.33M 999.33M 999.33M Total Supply 999,332,194.633615 999,332,194.633615 999,332,194.633615

The current Market Cap of Farting Bonk is $ 5.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FONK is 999.33M, with a total supply of 999332194.633615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.76K.