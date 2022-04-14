FartGuy (FARTGUY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FartGuy (FARTGUY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FartGuy (FARTGUY) Information Fart Guy here to save the Trenches. Fartcoin is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, known for its humorous theme, unique "gas fee" system triggering fart sounds, and vibrant community. It combines internet culture with innovation, rewarding users for fart-related memes and jokes. Despite its playful nature, Fartcoin has gained significant traction in the memecoin market.

FartGuy (FARTGUY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FartGuy (FARTGUY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.86K $ 20.86K $ 20.86K Total Supply: $ 783.88M $ 783.88M $ 783.88M Circulating Supply: $ 783.88M $ 783.88M $ 783.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.86K $ 20.86K $ 20.86K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FartGuy (FARTGUY) price

FartGuy (FARTGUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FartGuy (FARTGUY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARTGUY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARTGUY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FARTGUY's tokenomics, explore FARTGUY token's live price!

FARTGUY Price Prediction Want to know where FARTGUY might be heading? Our FARTGUY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

